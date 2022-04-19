Good response to ‘Arogya Mela’ in Mysuru

Pratap Simha, MP; S.A. Ramdas, MLA; K.H. Prasad, DHO; and others during the launch of Arogya Mela at SMT Hospital in Mysuru on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

People turned up in large numbers to get themselves screened for various ailments at the Seth Mohandas Tulsidas (SMT) Hospital which hosted the taluk-level Arogya Mela here on Tuesday.

The health mela is a part of celebration of 75 years of Independence which was organised jointly by the district administration, the Department of Health and Family Welfare and other departments. It is being conducted in the district from April 18 to 22 and each taluk will have a camp for the benefit of people from the respective taluk.

S.A. Ramdas, MLA, inaugurated the day-long camp and encouraged the people to make use of the healthcare schemes launched by the government such as Jan Arogya Yojana.

Mysuru MP Pratap Simha, who was present, asked the participants to make use of the centrally-sponsored healthcare schemes and free treatment facilities procuring the health card.

The people had to get themselves registered at the camp for getting screened by doctors.

District Health Officer K.H. Prasad, RCH officer Jayanth and others were present.