Good response in Shivamogga

The reopening of schools received an impressive response in Shivamogga district on Monday. As much as 70.87% of Standards IX and X attended classes.

N.M. Ramesh, Deputy Director of Public Instruction, in a press release issued in Shivamogga on Monday, said of the total 49,590 students who had taken admission, 35,146 turned up. The highest turnout of 79.84% was in Hosanagar taluk.

Earlier in the day, RDPR Minister K.S. Eshwarappa and senior officers of the district administration visited Government Pre-University College for Girls on B.H.Road in Shivamogga and welcomed the students. The Minister offered flowers to the students, while Zilla Panchayat CEO M.L.Vaishali welcomed students by offering arati. Shivamogga Mayor Sunita Annappa and others were present.

Deputy Commissioner K.B. Shivakumar visited the Government High School at Vinoba Nagar to review if the standard operating procedures were followed. He interacted with students.