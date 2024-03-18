Good response in Kalaburagi to training sessions on lifesaving medical techniques

March 18, 2024 09:01 am | Updated 09:34 am IST - KALABURAGI

Training sessions on Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) and Basic Cardiopulmonary Life Support (BCLS) conducted at Visvesvaraya Bhavan in Kalaburagi on Friday and Saturday by United Hospital evoked good response from the public.

A qualified trainer certified by Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences Ramangowd and his team conducted the sessions on the two days to create awareness among the participants.

On Friday, the training session on CPR was conducted for the common people who had little or no knowledge of medical issues. As many as 120 people from different walks of life, including police personnel and social activists, participated in the session in two batches.

The trainers sensitised the participants to how to respond to medical emergencies in the absence of qualified medical staff and medical facility. The trainers taught the basic and most essential things to be performed on patients before they can be taken to a well-equipped hospital.

Also read: Probability of survival decreases with increased duration of CPR

They taught how to stop bleeding, what to do with a patient who suddenly collapses or stops breathing or whose heartbeat suddenly stops and how to involve the other in rescuing him. Each participant was asked to demonstrate the CPR method during the session.

On Saturday, the training session on BCLS was conducted for medical professionals, especially serving staff nurses from different hospitals and medical students from different medical, homoeopathy and Ayurveda colleges. As many as 60 medical professionals participated in the session.

Apart from the Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation technique, the trainers focused on how to work with an Automated External Defibrillator (AED) and how to respond when a patient is choking. Basic things in handling babies were also a part of the session.

“It was a very useful session. We learnt many useful things that we did not know despite having worked in the medical field for many years. We learnt how to operate an AED machine in emergencies,” said Soujanya from United Hospital who participated in the session.

Chairman and Managing Director of United Hospital Vikram Siddareddy said that the sensitising sessions and training programmes were part of United Hospital’s social activities.

“We value human life and we do everything possible to save it. Equipping medical professionals with the most advanced knowledge in the medical field and helping them familiarise with lifesaving technologies and techniques is most important. Similarly, spreading healthcare awareness among common people and preparing them to handle medical emergencies in the absence of a qualified medical professional is also equally important. I am happy that all the participants in the two sessions expressed their contentment of having learnt a lot,” Dr. Siddareddy said.

Considering the overwhelming response to the sessions, senior ophthalmologist and director of United Hospital Veena Siddareddy said that United Hospital will continue to hold more such sessions in the days to come.

“The response to the sessions was overwhelming. A large number of people and medical professionals were registered for the sessions. We will conduct more such sessions and train more and more people,” Dr. Veena Siddareddy said.

