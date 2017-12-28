Good responsein Gadag

The bandh call given by the pro-farmer and pro-Kannada organisations over the Mahadayi river water sharing issue evoked good response in Gadag district on Wednesday.

The protest was intense in Nargund, well-known for its farmers agitations. The situation remained tense here as farmers resorted to sloganeering and burning tyres. They took out a protest rally that passed through the major streets of the town. They also held a mock funeral procession of the effigy of State BJP president B.S. Yeddyurappa and later blocked the Nargund-Saundatti road.

A farmer fainted during the agitation and was rushed to hospital. Business establishments extended support to the bandh and shut down voluntarily. Buses did not ply and educational institutions remained closed as the district administration declared holiday following the bandh call.

In Gadag town, protesters held rallies and burnt the effigy of Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar. They also gathered at the BJP office and railway station and shouted slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mr. Parrikar and BJP national president Amit Shah.

There were also reports of stone-throwing by agitating farmers. Protest rallies were reported from Naregal and Gajendragad.