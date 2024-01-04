Good response for bandh in Mysuru’s Nanjangud

January 04, 2024 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - MYSURU

The Nanjangud bandh called by Sri Srikanteshwara Bhakta Mandali and other groups on Thursday, January 4, evoked good response despite the district administration denying permission for it.

A majority of the commercial establishments were shut for the day and the busy Ratha Beedi appeared deserted and sported an erie appearance. However, the famous Srikanteshwara temple remained open and the devotees were not affected though their numbers were relatively low.

The mandali members, who were joined by many others, took out a procession from Srikantesshwara temple to Hullahalli ciricle and raised slogans against the government and those who disrupted the rituals.

The bandh was called to protest the alleged disruptions caused by a few individuals to the traditional rituals associated with Andhakasura Vadhe. The mandali members said traditional rituals observed at the temple are as per the official manual approved by the Government and the Muzrai Department and was hence constitutional.

The trigger for the bandh was the protest by a section of activists that the Andhakasura Vadhe rituals – held last month — had rangoli depicting Mahishasura whom they respected and hence the rituals hurt their sentiments. The former mayor and president of the Mahisha Dasara Organising Committee had said that the temple ritual hurt their sentiments and had even lodged a police complaint.

