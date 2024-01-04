GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Good response for bandh in Mysuru’s Nanjangud

The bandh was called to protest the alleged disruptions caused by a few individuals to the traditional rituals associated with Andhakasura Vadhe

January 04, 2024 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
The bandh called in Nanjangud evoked positive responses from the business establishments on Thursday, January 4.

The bandh called in Nanjangud evoked positive responses from the business establishments on Thursday, January 4. | Photo Credit: M.A. SRIRAM

The Nanjangud bandh called by Sri Srikanteshwara Bhakta Mandali and other groups on Thursday, January 4, evoked good response despite the district administration denying permission for it.

A majority of the commercial establishments were shut for the day and the busy Ratha Beedi appeared deserted and sported an erie appearance. However, the famous Srikanteshwara temple remained open and the devotees were not affected though their numbers were relatively low.

The mandali members, who were joined by many others, took out a procession from Srikantesshwara temple to Hullahalli ciricle and raised slogans against the government and those who disrupted the rituals.

The bandh was called to protest the alleged disruptions caused by a few individuals to the traditional rituals associated with Andhakasura Vadhe. The mandali members said traditional rituals observed at the temple are as per the official manual approved by the Government and the Muzrai Department and was hence constitutional.

The trigger for the bandh was the protest by a section of activists that the Andhakasura Vadhe rituals – held last month — had rangoli depicting Mahishasura whom they respected and hence the rituals hurt their sentiments. The former mayor and president of the Mahisha Dasara Organising Committee had said that the temple ritual hurt their sentiments and had even lodged a police complaint.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.