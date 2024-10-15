GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Good rainfall is due to our good deeds, says Minister

Farmers do not have to worry as there is water for all in reservoirs, according to Lakshmi Hebbalkar

Published - October 15, 2024 08:19 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar offering Bagina to the Malaprabha at the Navilutirtha dam in Saundatti of Belagavi district on Tuesday. MLAs Vishwas Vaidya, H.N. Konraddi, B.B. Chimmankatti and others are seen.

“The State has received good rainfall due to the good deeds of our government led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar,” Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar said in Saundatti on Tuesday.

“There has been good rainfall across the State and the reservoirs are full. Farmers are happy as their crops are good. I am confident that farmers, especially those in the Malaprabha basin, will not suffer from water scarcity. There is enough water for all in the reservoirs. It is our responsibility to manage them with responsibility,” she said.

She was speaking after offering Bagina to the Malaprabha at the Navilutirtha dam in Saundatti. She also inaugurated a renovated tourist complex at Navilutirtha.

She said that the Navilutirtha Reservoir on the Malaprabha is filled to the brim now for the 10th time in its 50-year history.

“The reservoir is full and there will be no problem in releasing water to farmers as and when required,” she said.

“Unlike last year, we have around 37 tmcft of water in the dam against its full capacity of 37 tmcft. Around 16 tmcft will be used for drinking and the rest for irrigation. The first priority of this reservoir is water for drinking. We are also committed to protecting the welfare of farmers,” she said.

On the occasion, Navalgund MLA N.H. Konraddi, Badami MLA B.B. Chimmankatti, Saundatti MLA Vishwas Vaidya, Malaprabha Water Users Mahamandal president Sadashiv Gowda Patil, Youth Congress leader Mrinal Hebbalkar, Chief Engineer A.L. Vasanada, Superintending Engineer V.S. Madhukar, APMC presidents and members were present.

