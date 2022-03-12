Good if all secular, regional parties unite: Deve Gowda

Saving JD(S) in present scenario is main agenda now, says former PM

Janata Dal (Secular) supremo and former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda has said that it will be good if all secular regional parties, Congress included, can come together in the larger interest of the country.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru on Saturday, he said that Congress too was now akin to a regional party with scattered presence here and there. “But it is up the leaders of parties to decide,” Mr. Gowda said, adding that his attempt to bring all on one platform during his son H.D. Kumarswamy’s swearing-in ceremony in 2018 had gone in vain.

Stating that his focus and challenge now, however, was only “ensuring survival” of his own party, Mr. Gowda announced a brain storming session on March 20 with party workers and leaders to draw up a plan of action to strengthen the regional party. This will be followed up with him travelling to two districts each month in the run up to 2023 polls.

‘’The only agenda before me is to save and nurture my regional party in the current political scenario,” he said. “It is not easy to protect the interests of a regional party. We will work with those who have a commitment towards survival of the party.”

Speaking on the election results in five States, the Mr. Gowda praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his commitment to expanding the BJP across the country, adding that he expects similar qualities in JD(S) leaders too.

He dismissed speculations of a possible pact between ruling BJP and JD(S), which are seen as increasingly cozying up to each other in recent times. JD(S) will not strike a pre-poll alliance with anyone and fight both national parties in 2023 polls, Mr. Gowda said.

Responding to a question on speculation on early elections, Mr. Gowda said it is not easy to advance assembly elections in the State, as Karnataka politics is different. However, he added that his party would be ready if the situation arises.