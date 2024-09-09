Good and timely rains trigger hopes of Karnataka exceeding kharif foodgrains production target despite crop losses

ADVERTISEMENT

Good rainfall during the ongoing south-west monsoon has triggered hopes of Karnataka’s foodgrains production exceeding the target for this kharif season after a below-par production last year owing to drought.

Despite concerns over crop losses owing to floods, officials of the Agriculture Department and farm experts are confident of the State exceeding the foodgrains production target this kharif season.

Karnataka has set a target of achieving foodgrains production of 148.39 lakh tonnes for the entire 2024-25. This includes 112.03 lakh tonnes for the ongoing kharif season, with cereals accounting for 97.32 lakh tonnes and pulses 14.71 lakh tonnes.

The State had set a target of sowing 82.48 lakh hectares for the kharif season, including 57.51 lakh hectares of food crops. The sowing target has been almost achieved, owing to good pre-monsoon rains from March to May that were 31% more than the average.

Scientists and officials have their hopes up since good harvest is not just about good rainfall, but timely coverage. “After 2021, we have now witnessed good and timely rainfall that is essential for boosting agricultural production,” observed H.S. Shivaramu, Research Director of University of Agricultural Sciences-Bengaluru.

Though Karnataka has witnessed crop losses owing to heavy rains and floods, Dr. Shivaramu is confident that the foodgrains production will exceed the target owing to the timely rains at different stages of crop production.

The State has received nearly 25% more rains under the south-west monsoon so far when compared with the average, says Dr. Shivaramu. He says Karnataka can exceed the target for foodgrains production for the entire year this time, if the north-east monsoon too remains normal. According to him, one of the crops whose production has got a boost this time is rice owing to healthy storage in reservoirs.

While Dr. Shivaramu predicts that the foodgrains production may exceed the target by 25% for the kharif season, Agriculture Department officials do not want to take a guess on the percentage though they are confident of exceeding the target.

G.T. Putra, Director of Agriculture Department, says that good and timely rainfall, timely distribution of sowing seeds, fertilisers, and active role played by agricultural extension officials will ensure that Karnataka exceeds its foodgrains production target for the kharif season.

He says the Agriculture Department is left with stocks of fertilisers and sowing seeds even now.

Food production during the kharif season is given importance in Karnataka as the south-west monsoon is the mainstay for the State’s agri-weather system.

