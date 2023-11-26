Gomateshwara comes alive in different hues 

November 26, 2023 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - MYSURU

The 74th annual mastakasbhisheka to the statue of Gomateshwara at Gommatagiri on the outskirts of Mysuru took place on Sunday, November 26, amidst religious fervour and devotion.

The five-metre-tall statue, perched atop a hillock overlooking the backwaters of the KRS, came alive in different hues as the anointment unfolded late in the afternoon amidst a sea of devotees who were filled with ecstasy at the changing colours of Gomateshwara.

Prominent seers belonging to the Jain sect and representing various mutts were present and they included Devendra Keerti Bhattarakaswami, Bhuvanakeerti Bhattaraka Swami, Siddantakeerti Bhattarakaswami, and others.

A galaxy of priests performed the anointment ceremony that lasted a couple of hours and was supervised by the pontiffs of various mutts. As per the tradition the kalashas containing various ingredients were auctioned to the devotees who joined the priests in conducting the ceremony. As the statue was drenched with water mixed with turmeric, it glistened in the shimmering light and turned yellow followed by red as the priests poured pots of water mixed with kum kum.

This was followed by abhisheka with tender coconut water, milk, water mixed with sandal paste, sugarcane etc. and the statue turned from yellow to red before turning white much to the delight of the devotees. Slogans of Bhagawan Bahubali ki Jai filled the air as the anointment unfolded at the Gommatagiri kshetra which is located about 24 km from Mysuru off Yelwal on the Mysuru-Hunsur road. The statue was showered with flower petals to bring the curtains down on the rituals.

A unique feature of the event is that the anointment is conducted every year while the grand anointment to the famous statue of Gomateshwara at Shravanabelagola takes place once in 12 years.

The statute at Gommatagiri – with its serene expression and curly hairs – resembles the statue at Shravanabelagola. While the latter is dated to about 983 CE and built during the period of the Gangas, the statue at Gommatagiri is ascribe to early Vijayanagar period and is reckoned to be atleast 700 years old.

