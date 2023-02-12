Gomantak Samaj to honour achievers, meritorious students

February 12, 2023 06:51 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Gomantak Samaj, which has around 150 families residing in Hubballi-Dharwad, will be honouring achievers from the community and meritorious students at a function to be held in Hubballi on February 19.

Addressing presspersons in Hubballi on Saturday, Gomantak Samaj Seva Sangha president Krishnakant Ankolekar and secretary Chandrakant S. Phatarpekar said that the felicitation ceremony will be held during the 41st annual general body meeting of the sangha to be held at Shubhodaya Convention Hall at Green Garden in Hubballi.

Mr. Ankolekar said that the event will be inaugurated by Rajya Sabha member from Goa Vinay Tendulkar. Inspector-General and Commander of Indian Coast Guard (WR) Manoj V. Baadkar, Commissioner of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation Rajesh Narvekar, Konkani writer and journalist Sanjeev Verekear and president of Gomantak Maratha Samaj, Goa, Anand Vagurmekar will be the chief guests.

Mr. Phatarpekar said that during the coming days, the sangha will organise events in association with other organisations to showcase the art and culture of Gomantak Samaj.

Executive committee members Ashok Chandavarkar, Chandrakanth Madgaonkar, Premanand Baadkar and Sudarshan Devali said that the plan is to organise programmes inviting eminent personalities and achievers from the community, to motivate and guide the young generation.