Gollarahatti temple issue | Dalits enter premises in presence of officers

January 10, 2024 05:10 am | Updated 05:10 am IST - Shivamogga

A few Dalits and activists on Tuesday (Jan. 9) entered the Kambada Ranganatha Swamy temple at Gollarahatti of Gerumaradi village of Tarikere taluk, which was closed by the residents of the locality, following the entry of a Dalit youth into their habitat.

Maruthi, the Dalit youth from M.C. Halli, who was allegedly assaulted by the locals for entering Gollarahatti on January 1, was among those who offered prayers on the day.

The doors of the temple were opened in the presence of Assistant Commissioner K.G. Kantaraj, Additional SP G. Krishnamurthy, DySP Halamurthy Rao and others. As the local people refused to give the keys to open the temple door, the officers had to break the locks to enter the temple.

Earlier in the day, leaders of Bharatiya Parivartana Sangha, including Hariram and Bhaskar Prasad, held a press conference in Tarikere and condemned the continuing practice of untouchability in the Gollarahatti. They staged a protest in front of the taluk office, urging the officers to ensure Dalits enter the temple.

The taluk administration later in the day deployed the police at Gollarahatti and made arrangements for the temple entry. As the activists and the officers reached the place, the local people did not come forward to give the keys, resulting in the locks being broken open. Maruthi and others offered prayers. The activists read out the preamble of the Indian Constitution on the temple premises.

The residents of Gollarahatti had closed down Kambada Ranganatha Swamy and Thimmappa temples in the habitat after Martuhi entered the habitat. He worked as an operator of excavators. He visited the area as part of his work. He was allegedly assaulted by local people. A case has been registered against 15 people. The Hindu had reported on the incident on January 5.