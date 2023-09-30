Golla Yadav community plans to celebrate Sri Krishna Jayanti on Tuesday

September 30, 2023 06:39 pm | Updated 06:39 pm IST - Yadgir

An event to celebrate Sri Krishna Jayanti will be organised in Yadgir on Tuesday with a view to uniting members of the Golla Yadav community and also, urge the State government to address the demands of the community, district president of Golla Yadav Sangh Tayappa Yadav has said.

Addressing a press conference in Yadgir on Saturday, Mr. Yadav said that the population of the community is around 50,000 in the district but it has not been given any importance in State politics.

The community has no financial strength and many of its members are still backward. Therefore, “we will submit demands, including building a bhavan for the Yadav community, to the government through the district in-charge and Small Scale Industries and Public Enterprises Minister Sharanabasappa Darshanapur at the event,” he said.

A procession carrying a portrait of Sri Krishna will be taken out from Shastri Circle to Royal Green Convention Hall where the programme will be held.

Yadavanand Mahaswamiji will preside over the programme. He will felicitate students from the community who have scored more than 80% marks in SSLC and PU examinations.

The sangh will also felicitate the Minister and MLAs during the event.

Shantakumar Yadav, Chandappa Yadav, Prakash Yadav, Pradeep Purle and others were present.

