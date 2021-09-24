Golden throne expected to be assembled on Oct. 1

MYSURU

24 September 2021 19:25 IST

Palace surroundings spruced up for the low-key Dasara celebrations

The magnificent golden throne at the Mysuru palace is expected to be assembled for the forthcoming Dasara festivities on October 1. Like last year, the Dasara-2021 celebrations will also be a low-key affair in view of the pandemic situation. The festivities commence atop Chamundi Hills on October 7.

The scion of erstwhile Mysuru royal family, Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, would be holding ‘Khas Durbar’ sitting on the throne during the Navaratri celebrations of the Wadiyar family.

The tradition of ‘Khas Durbar’ by the titular head of the royal family has been in practice since generations and the entry for watching the grand spectacle is restricted to invitees.

In view of COVID-19 pandemic and restrictions on gatherings, the royal family had restricted public entry last year and the durbar was completely a family affair as a precautionary measure.

The dismantled portions of the throne kept in the safe custody of the strong room inside the palace would be brought out and assembled by a team of experts hailing from a village near Mysuru at the Durbar Hall. Special rituals would be performed at the palace by the family before and after the throne is assembled.

Meanwhile, the palace surroundings were being spruced up for the Dasara festivities.

The surroundings were given a fresh coat of paint and the fused bulbs are being replaced with new ones.

The government is yet to decide on the chief guest who will be inaugurating the festivities this year. Last year, COVID-19 warriors were felicitated in recognition of their selfless service.

The elephants led by Abhimanyu are being trained for the finale and weight training sessions are underway at the palace since last three days. Abhimanyu is carrying the howdah for the second time this year.

Also, a private hospital in Mysuru conducted a free health check-up camp for the staff of the Mysuru palace board in view of the ensuing festivities. More than 200 people underwent screening. The scion of Mysuru royal family, Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, inaugurated the camp.