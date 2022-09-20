Golden throne assembled 

The Hindu Bureau MYSURU
September 20, 2022 19:49 IST

The golden throne was assembled at the Durbar Hall of the Mysuru palace on Tuesday.

The scion of the Mysuru royal family, Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, will be conducting ‘Khas Durbar’ ascending the throne, as part of the Navarathri celebrations. The private Dasara celebrations of the royal family will begin from September 26.

After some rituals were conducted by the priests, the different parts of the throne kept at the strong room inside the palace were brought under the police security to the Durbar Hall and carefully assembled. In view of the exercise of assembling the golden throne, the entry to the palace for tourists was restricted from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday.

