Golden girls of the Centenary Convocation

Mysuru

19 October 2020 23:02 IST

Roopini with a rich haul of 11 gold medals and two cash awards, Dhanalakshmi R., who bagged nine gold medals and four cash awards, and Shalini M.J. with 7 gold medals and three cash awards hogged the limelight at the Centenary Convocation of University of Mysore held at Crawford Hall in Mysuru on Monday.

A total of 230 candidates, of whom 156 were women, shared the 392 medals and 198 cash prizes given away on the occasion by Deputy Chief Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan, who is also the Higher Education Minister and Pro Chancellor of the University, in the presence of Vice-Chancellor G. Hemantha Kumar.

Ms. Roopini, a resident of Mysuru, who topped in MSc Chemistry, aspires to pursue research and complete her PhD before taking up a teaching job. She is presently working as a lecturer in a PU college.

Ms. Dhanalakshmi, who did well in MA Economics, is planning to prepare for civil services. A resident of Mysuru, she said she was thankful for the support she enjoyed from her parents to pursue her studies seriously.

Ms. Shalini, who excelled in MSc Botany, said she was proud to have bagged such a distinction on the occasion of the University’s centenary convocation. Hailing from a village in Shivamogga, she had enrolled for PhD and would like to pursue research.

Shray Taneja bagged 8 gold medals and 2 cash prizes in MA Sanskrit while Renuka P. bagged 6 gold medals and five cash prizes in MA Kannada.