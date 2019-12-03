Golden Chariot to chug from March 2020

Karnataka’s premier luxury train the Golden Chariot will chug from March 2020 covering places of historical importance not only in Karnataka and Goa but also parts of Southern India.

The South Western Railway and the Karnataka State Tourism Corporation (KSTDC) signed the agreement for operation of Golden Chariot Train on Tuesday in Hubballi in the presence of senior officials of the SWR and KSTDC.

The KSTDC has signed the agreement with Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) for management of ‘On-Board’ services of the Golden Chariot.

The operation of Golden chariot trains is likely to commence from March 2020. The new itineraries shall be a mix of places of history, culture, wildlife, and nature.

The first circuit of Golden Chariot will operate from Yeshwantpur and the duration will be 7 nights and 8 days. The itinerary will cover Mysuru, take the tourists to the backwaters of Kabini river, showcase the ancient glory of Beluru and Halebidu temples, apart from covering Hampi, Badami, Pattadakal and Aihole before chugging to Goa for its spectacular temples and churches.

The Second circuit will operate from Yesvantpur (YPR), will be of 7 nights and 8 days duration and will cover Chennai, Mahabalipuram, Puducherry, Thanjavur, Madurai, Kanyakumari, Poovar Beach, Kochi &Thiruvananthapuram thus providing the tourists a rich blend of ancient temples, churches and natural beauty of beaches in Kerala including luxury house boat.

The release said the Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC), tourism arm of Indian Railways, had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation (KSTDC) to market and operate the Golden Chariot Train in New Delhi on November 19th, 2019.

Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation (KSTDC) will soon hand over the reins of the train to Indian Railway and IRCTC will carry out internal refurbishment of the train and commence operations from March 2020.

The Golden Chariot train which commenced operations in 2008 is a Government of Karnataka initiative in a Joint Venture with Ministry of Railways, Government of India, the release said. The 18 coach long train with 44 guest rooms has a capacity of 84 guests. The IRCTC, has the experience and expertise in operating wide ranging rail tourism products across the country and also operates the hugely popular Maharajas’ Express luxury train, which commenced operations in 2010, the release added.

Mr.Ajay Kumar Singh, General Manager, SWR, Dr. Nagaraj, GM, and others were present during the signing of the agreement.