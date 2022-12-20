Golden Chariot introduces special offers for 2022–23 season  

December 20, 2022 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - Bengaluru

It includes complimentary one way/return flight ticket to Bengaluru or Goa, 10% discount on tariff, and one night’s stay at a hotel in Bengaluru or Goa one night before departure

The Hindu Bureau

One of the thematically designed cabins of the Golden Chariot. | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

Back in a new avatar after a hiatus, the Golden Chariot — South India’s only luxury train — is beckoning tourists. With the holiday season approaching, new offers have been introduced for tourists, which includes a complimentary one way/ return flight ticket to Bengaluru or Goa (domestic/pan India). The other offers include 10% discount on the published tariff, and one night’s stay at a hotel in Bengaluru or Goa one night before departure.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tourists will also be allowed to break journey on the departures of six night/ seven-day tours. These offers are valid for the tours of the season 2022- 23, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) said. An official also said that IRCTC is hopeful of getting more foreign as well as domestic bookings in the upcoming year.

The Golden Chariot’s first trip after its comeback, which was flagged off on November 20, ran on a 46% occupancy, according to IRCTC officials. As foreign tourists have started coming back to the country again, the Golden Chariot carried people of Australian, Swiss, Russian, and United Kingdom nationalities along with domestic travellers. With a capacity of 80 seats, around 60 bookings are usually accepted to onboard the train as the rest will be reserved for staff.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The luxury train has 14 compartments out of which 12 have been named after the royal dynasties which ruled Karnataka. While the Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation (KSTDC) was previously running the train, now it has been leased out to the IRCTC. The tourists have four tour options to select from for their journeys.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US