Golden Chariot chugs again

Karnataka’s luxury train Golden Chariot hit the tracks again after a break of more than 3 years and reached Mysuru on Sunday with the tourists.

The response to the 6N/7D trip was encouraging and the occupancy is high, according to an IRCTC official who said that the next departure is scheduled for March 21.

The train was flagged off from Yeshwanthpur Railway Station by senior officials of the IRCTC and KSTDC and will cover places of tourist interest in Mysuru including Bandipur, Halebid, Chikkamagalaru plantations, Hampi, Pattadakal and Aihole and Goa before terminating at Bengaluru on Saturday.

The interiors of the train has been redone with renovated cabins, new upholstery etc.