Gold worth ₹16.21 lakh seized at Mangaluru Airport

The gold seized from a passenger at the Mangaluru International Airport by Customs officials. Special Arrangement

MANGALURU

29 August 2021 11:32 IST

335 grams of gold was being smuggled by concealing it in bolts and wheel connecting rods in two skating boards by a passenger from Dubai.

Customs officials at the Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) have seized gold weighing 335 grams, valued at ₹16,21,400 from a passenger from Dubai.

The gold was being smuggled by concealing it in bolts and wheel connecting rods in two skating boards from the passenger, identified as Muhammed Navas hailing from Muliyar, Kasaragod in Kerala.

The passenger arrived from Dubai by Air India Express flight No IX 384 on Saturday.

Advertising

Advertising

The operations were led by Customs superintendent M. Manokarthayini, along with superintendents B. M. Nagesh Kumar, Naveen Kumar, Subhendu Ranjan Behera, Virag Shukla, V. S. Ajith Kumar, P. C. Padhi, Satish Kumar and inspector Prafull Mittal, a Customs release here said.

The operations were conducted under the guidance of Customs Commissioner Imamuddin Ahmad. Further investigation is under progress.

The Commissioner appreciated the efforts made by the officers in checking smuggling by detecting different kinds of modus operandi adopted by the unscrupulous elements to bring gold into the country illegally.