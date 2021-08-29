Karnataka

Gold worth ₹16.21 lakh seized at Mangaluru Airport

The gold seized from a passenger at the Mangaluru International Airport by Customs officials. Special Arrangement  

Customs officials at the Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) have seized gold weighing 335 grams, valued at ₹16,21,400 from a passenger from Dubai.

The gold was being smuggled by concealing it in bolts and wheel connecting rods in two skating boards from the passenger, identified as Muhammed Navas hailing from Muliyar, Kasaragod in Kerala.

The passenger arrived from Dubai by Air India Express flight No IX 384 on Saturday.

The operations were led by Customs superintendent M. Manokarthayini, along with superintendents B. M. Nagesh Kumar, Naveen Kumar, Subhendu Ranjan Behera, Virag Shukla, V. S. Ajith Kumar, P. C. Padhi, Satish Kumar and inspector Prafull Mittal, a Customs release here said.

The operations were conducted under the guidance of Customs Commissioner Imamuddin Ahmad. Further investigation is under progress.

The Commissioner appreciated the efforts made by the officers in checking smuggling by detecting different kinds of modus operandi adopted by the unscrupulous elements to bring gold into the country illegally.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 29, 2021 11:47:02 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/gold-worth-1621-lakh-seized-at-mangaluru-airport/article36161544.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY