Gold theft at SBI branch in Arkalgud, attender arrested

The accused allegedly took away gold ornaments worth over ₹90 lakh mortgaged by customers

June 19, 2023 09:23 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

A person working as an attender at an SBI branch at Belawadi in Arkalgud taluk of Hassan district has been accused of taking away gold ornaments worth over ₹90 lakh mortgaged by customers.

Bank officials filed a police complaint against Lava, 39, who has been with the bank for the last 10 years. He was recruited through an outsourcing agency.

The accused allegedly replaced gold ornaments mortgaged by customers for loans with fake gold. This happened for over a year, and the officers noticed it recently.

Anuradha T., assistant general manager, SBI, Hassan, filed the complaint on June 14. Based on it, the Konanur police registered a case.

Superintendent of Police, Hassan, Hariram Shankar told the media that the accused was entrusted with the job of keeping the sachets filled with mortgaged gold ornaments in safety lockers. He took out the real gold and replaced it with fake ones. The accused had been arrested, Mr. Shankar said.

