Gold smugglers intercepted at KIA
Customs officials at Kempegowda International Airport intercepted two passengers coming from Dubai and recovered ₹1.44 crore worth 2.8 kg of gold paste from them.
Based on a tip off from Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, the Customs officials intercepted the two passengers. They had concealed gold paste pattis in their waistline and underwear. The police have arrested the two passengers and further investigation is on.
