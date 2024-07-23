Gold, silver valuables worth over ₹7.3 lakh recovered six months after burglary

A team of Mysuru district police has arrested a man and recovered gold and silver jewellery and valuables worth over ₹7.3 lakh six months after they were stolen from a house in Nanjangud Rural police station limits.

A statement from the Mysuru district police said the complainant Jayan had said the burglary had taken place in his house in Goddanapura village in Nanjangud Rural police station limits on January 5 this year when he and his wife were away in Mysuru.

The burglary came to their notice after their son returned home from school around 4 p.m. on the day and found the front door ajar. When he went inside the house, the doors of the cupboards were open and items were strewn on the floor. Immediately, he informed his parents, who rushed back to Nanjangud and found that the front door had been forced open with a weapon. They found that gold valuables weighing a total of 184 grams, silver items weighing 70 grams and a mobile phone, all valued about ₹9.65 lakh, kept in the cupboard in their bedroom were stolen.

The Nanjangud Rural police had registered a complaint based on Jayan’s complaint and formed a district-level Crime Detection Squad. The squad, earlier this month, managed to arrest the accused and recover items worth ₹7.3 lakh from the burgled valuables.

The police said a pair of gold bangles weighing 20 grams, two gold bracelets one weighing 10.7 grams and another weighing 5.5 grams, a pair of gold anklets weighing 21 grams, a gold necklace weighing 11.7 grams, a gold mangalsutra weighing 30 grams and two pairs of silver lamps weighing 46.7 grams and 21 grams.

While the 99 grams of gold valuables recovered from the accused cost around ₹7.3 lakh, the 67 grams of silver articles cost around ₹4,700, said a statement from the police.

Superintendent of Mysuru district police Vishnuvardhana complimented the members of the Crime Detection Squad for their work.

