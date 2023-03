March 31, 2023 10:03 pm | Updated 10:03 pm IST - Hassan

The Chikkamagaluru police seized gold and silver items worth over ₹6.44 crore at M.C. Halli in Tarikere taluk on Friday.

Superintendent of Police, Chikkamagaluru, Uma Prashanth told presspersons that 17 kg of gold and silver ornaments which did not have proper documents were seized. The valuables were being transported in a container truck. A case has been booked.