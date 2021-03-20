Gold seized at Mangaluru airport

The gold seized by customs officials at the Mangaluru International Airport

Mangaluru

20 March 2021 01:22 IST

The customs officials at Mangaluru International Airport seized 284.900 grams of smuggled gold valued at ₹13,16,238 from a passenger who arrived from Dubai on Friday.

A customs release gave the name of the passenger against whom a case was registered as Vinesh Raju Advani hailing from Ulhasnagar Thane District, Maharashtra. He arrived by SpiceJet flight No. SG146. The passenger was smuggling the gold in powder form mixed with solid gum concealed in rectum and gold in form of ring, kada, button and label, the release said.

