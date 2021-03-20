Karnataka

Gold seized at Mangaluru airport

The gold seized by customs officials at the Mangaluru International Airport  

The customs officials at Mangaluru International Airport seized 284.900 grams of smuggled gold valued at ₹13,16,238 from a passenger who arrived from Dubai on Friday.

A customs release gave the name of the passenger against whom a case was registered as Vinesh Raju Advani hailing from Ulhasnagar Thane District, Maharashtra. He arrived by SpiceJet flight No. SG146. The passenger was smuggling the gold in powder form mixed with solid gum concealed in rectum and gold in form of ring, kada, button and label, the release said.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 20, 2021 1:24:15 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/gold-seized-at-mangaluru-airport/article34113566.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY