Gold ring, money being offered: Ivan D’souza

HUBBALLI

01 December 2021 00:10 IST

AICC secretary and Chikkodi-in-charge for Congress Ivan D’souza has alleged that the ruling party was offering gold ring and money to get votes in the Council election, but the sensible voters will teach them a lesson.

Addressing presspersons at Ugar Khurd in Kagwad taluk of Belagavi district on Tuesday, Mr. D’souza sought to know how development could be possible by a government which was seeking 40% commission in the grants received by various departments.

“Such has been the sorry state of affairs in the present government that contractors have written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to save them from the commission menace,” he said.

He said Congress candidate Channaraj Hattiholi would win the Council election by getting more than required number of first preferential votes.

Visit with ex-MLA

Earlier, Mr. D’souza had a talk with former MLA Bharamagouda (Raju) Kage at his residence for over an hour on the council election. Mr. D’souza’s visit comes in the wake of reports about Mr. Raju Kage being upset with the Congress leadership on the way he was being treated in the party. He was accompanied by the district Congress office-bearers and leaders.