Gold medal instituted in Siddaramaiah’s name in Mysuru varsity

August 08, 2022 19:10 IST

A gold medal has been instituted in former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s name in the University of Mysore.

President of Mysuru district Rural Congress Committee B.J. Vijaykumar on Monday announced that a gold medal/cash prize will be awarded to a candidate who has passed BA LLB examination in five-years degree in first attempt securing the highest marks for the endowment made in the name of ‘Sri Siddaramaiah – 75 Amrutha Mahothsava Gold Medal’ .

Mr. Siddaramaiah, who is also an alumnus of University of Mysore, completed his LLB from the university and practiced law before entering politics.

A resolution made by the Mysuru district Rural Congress Committee recently was announced at the public function organised to launch the padayatra in connection with the 75 years of Indian Independence at Tagadur in Varuna Assembly constituency on Monday

An amount of ₹1.05 lakh has been deposited with the University of Mysore for the endowment in Mr. Siddaramaiah’s name, who recently celebrated his 75th birthday, for his lifetime political achievement. While 80% of the interest accrued on the endowment shall be utilised for award of one gold medal/cash prize/scholarship/arranging endowment lecture called Sri Siddaramaiah – 75 Amrutha Mahothsava Chinnada Padaka – medal/prize scholarship at the University’s annual convocation every year, 20% shall be added to the corpus of the fund, the endowment said.

“In the event of there being more than one candidate securing equal marks, the prize shall be distributed equally in terms of cash only,” the conditions of the award read.