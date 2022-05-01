Gold medal for student of Cauvery Institute of Health Sciences

Cauvery Institute of Health Sciences, an allied health sciences institute affiliated to Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS), Bengaluru, has bagged a gold medal during the 24th annual convocation of RGUHS.

Rohith P.V., a student of cardiac care technology, bagged a gold medal by securing the highest marks in the academic year. He received the gold medal from Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot. Cauvery Group of Institution’s Chairman G.T. Chandrashekar, Managing Director Sarala Chandrashekar, Dean (Academics) Gurkar Mathews and Principal Aravind R.M. congratulated him.