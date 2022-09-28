Gold cards launched three days after Dasara inaugural

Each card is priced at ₹4,999 and available only online; stakeholders wanted the cards to be launched one month earlier to promote Dasara among domestic and international travelers

The Dasara Gold Cards have been finally launched.

The stakeholders of the tourism industry here had demanded the launch of Dasara gold cards at least one month before the start of the festivities to facilitate tourists plan their visits to Mysuru, and to promote the annual celebrations.

The stakeholders wanted to promote Dasara this year in a big way since the celebrations were subdued in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic.

The Dasara Festival Committee has launched the cards three days after the start of the festivities.

Each gold card costs ₹4,999 and it can be bought online visiting www.mysoredasara.gov.in

Two cards can be bought at a time. Once the online payment for the card is confirmed, the buyer can receive the card at the KSTDC office on JLB Road here on Thursday between 11 a.m. and 5:30 pm.

It is mandatory to produce the payment receipt, email copy and an ID proof to get the card.

The gold card gives access to watch the Jamboo Savari on the palace premises, and the torchlight parade at the Bannimantap grounds.

Besides, the gold card provides free access to Mysuru palace, Mysuru zoo, Sri Chamundeshwari Temple atop Chamundi hills, Dasara flower show, Dasara exhibition, Railway Museum and Brindavan Gardens. St Philomena’s Church is also included in the list of places that can be accessed using the card.

The tourism industry is unhappy that its suggestions aimed at tourism and Dasara promotion were not getting acknowledged.

“How to promote Dasara among tourists with 500 gold cards,” asked B.S. Prashanth, President, SKAL International.

The stakeholders had sought at least 4,000 to 5,000 cards so that they could be sold among the tour and travel agents for Dasara promotion among tourists in other States.

“There is no information on how many people are allowed in each card. We have come to know only 500 cards have been printed. This is a very small number considering the scale of celebrations,” he argued. The number should go up, he demanded.