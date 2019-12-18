Mangaluru Customs sleuths find gold bar pasted on passenger’s head

The Customs sleuths on Tuesday arrested a passenger at the Mangaluru International Airport who was reportedly carrying a gold bar weighing 247.7 grams on his head.

In a tweet, the Mangaluru Customs sleuths said the passenger had reportedly pasted the gold bar on his head and covered it with false hair. He was checked soon after his arrival by an Air India flight from Dubai. The gold bar was valued at ₹9.57 lakh.

A customs official said this form of smuggling gold has been in vogue in Mumbai. It was first time it has occured in Mangaluru.

The accused shaved a portion of his hair and pasted the gold bar on it. He placed false hair over the gold bar. The passenger was found coming out of the airport by wearing a cap. Following suspicion, the sleuths searched the passenger and recovered the gold, the official said.

