Gogte Institute of Technology signs MoU with Dassault Systemes to set up centre of excellence in Belagavi

September 19, 2023 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - Belagavi

Karnataka Law Society’s Gogte Institute of Technology has signed a memorandum of understanding with Dassault Systemes to set up a centre of excellence in technical education in Belagavi.

Tanuj Mittal, senior director, sales and customer process experience, Dassault Systemes, and Anant Mandgi, president, Karnataka Law Society (KLS), inaugurated the centre here on Monday.

The centre of excellence will serve as a hub for research and development, training and knowledge dissemination. It will be equipped with state-of-the-art software and technology tools from Dassault Systemes, allowing students and faculty to access cutting-edge tools and resources.

This will not only enhance the learning experience but also foster innovation and research that can address real-world engineering challenges, said a release.

“We envision an ecosystem where students can gain practical experience and work on industry-relevant projects, preparing them for successful careers in today’s highly competitive job market. This partnership also reflects our shared values of sustainability and responsibility. We will collaborate on projects that promote sustainable engineering practices and contribute to a greener future,” Mr. Mittal said.

“Together, we aim to develop solutions that address some of the most pressing challenges of our time,” Mr. Mittal added.

Rajiv Aramadaka, sales director of India Public Services, said: “We will collaborate on projects that promote sustainable engineering practices and contribute to a greener future.”

KLS chairman P.S. Sawkar said that Gogte Institute of Technology (GIT) continued its legacy of fostering technical knowledge for the last 44 years and has worked hard in bringing many accolades.

He said KLS GIT has received NAAC A+ accreditation successively. The institute has got the autonomy status extended for the next 10 years. GIT has established a centre of astrophysics with help from IIA (Indian Institute of Astrophysics).

GIT has set a record highest placement in the previous years and also received the highest package of ₹51 lakh by Palo Alto Networks.

Aeronautical Engineering Department of KLS GIT is planning to establish an Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Lab (UAV Lab). Electrical Vehicle Centre of Competency (EV-COC), in association with Decibels Lab, will offer a wide array of educational programs on EV, including courses, diploma programmes, practical simulation and hardware labs and e-learning content. These offerings will cater to students, fresh graduates, faculties, and industry professionals ensuring they receive domain-specific, hands-on training.

The centre of excellence in cyber security will be able to get the required skills and expertise to handle the cyber breaches in this digital era. A centre of excellence in artificial intelligence will be set up in association with Docketrun Pvt. Ltd., Hubballi. GIT is coming up with a sports centre at a cost of ₹5 crore that will be used by students of all KLS institutions, Mr. Sawkar said.

Governing council chairman Rajendra Belgaonkar, faculty member Prasanna D. Kulkarni, chairpersons, secretaries and members of the governing councils of various colleges and others were present.

India Book of Records

Meanwhile, the National Level Faculty Development Programme on Cloud Infrastructure (AWS) hosted by KLS GIT in collaboration with Brainovision and AICTE (Ministry of Education) has entered the India Book of Records.

It has documented the 30,000 participants registered for the event. Over 250 colleges hosted the event, across 11 States.

Buddha Chandrashekar, COO of AICTE, inaugurated the event. Resource person Yasashwi S. spoke.

Principal D.A. Kulkarni, faculty members Jayashri B. Madalgi, Abhishek Nazare, S.H. Manoor and others were present.