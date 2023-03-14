ADVERTISEMENT

Gogte Institute of Technology cultural festival from tomorrow

March 14, 2023 09:24 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

KLS Gogte Institute of Technology will organise “Aura-2023”, a three-day cultural festival, in Belagavi from Thursday. This is the ninth edition of the annual festival.

This year’s theme is “Carnival of cultures”.

Playback singer Benny Dayal will perform live on GIT campus on Saturday, at 6.30 p.m.

Over 5,000 students will compete in over 40 cultural events, including dance, literary, music, “Aura’s Got Talent”, e-gaming, fine arts, drama, “Shourya Vyuha 2.0”, fashion show, Mr. & Miss Aura, quiz and other competitions.

Students from over 75 colleges in from colleges across Karnataka, Goa and Maharashtra are expected to participate.

