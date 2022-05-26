Gogi police arrest five for assulting Excise Department officials

Staff Reporter Ravikumar Naraboli May 26, 2022 04:34 IST

The Gogi police have arrested five persons on the charge of allegedly assaulting Excise Department officers and other staff members, when they were on duty to seize duplicate liquor that was stored at a house near Chandapur village in Shahpur taluk.

The arrested were identified as Chandappa Bhimanna Angadikar, Nanegowda Sahebgowda Rajapur, Nagappa Bhimanna Sahu, Mudukappa Sharanappa Allolli, and Manappa Bhimaraya Sahu.

It may be recalled that Excise Department Officials and staff members, acting on a tip-off, raided a house where duplicate liquor was allegedly being stored.

According to the police, 40 persons allegedly attacked the officials. Following the incident, the Excise officials lodged a complaint in Gogi police station.