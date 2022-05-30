Goel given concurrent charge of ACS

Senior IAS officer Rajneesh Goel has been given concurrent charge of the post of Additional Chief Secretary to government in a reshuffle of IAS officers effected on Sunday night.

Prasad I.S.N., Additional Chief Secretary to government, Finance Department, is placed in concurrent charge of the post of Additional Chief Secretary-cum-Development Commissioner.

Umashankar S.R., Principal Secretary to government, Co-operation Department, is transferred and posted as Principal Secretary to government, Revenue Department.

Rashmi V. Mahesh is posted as Principal Secretary to government, Education Department (Higher Education). Pankaj Kumar Pandey is posted as Secretary to government, Commerce & Industries Department (MSME). Ram Prasath is posted as Special Commissioner (Estates) Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike. Vinoth Priya R. is posted as Managing Director, Kamataka Skill Development Corporation. Ramesh D.S. is posted as Director, Mines and Geology Department.

Sharat B. is posted as Commissioner for Agriculture. Sathyabhama C. is posted as Director, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises. Somashekar S.J. is posted as Managing Director, Kamataka Small Scale Industries Development Corporation.