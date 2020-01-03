GoBackModi trends top on Twitter during PM’s visit

For the first time, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was welcomed to the State with #GoBackModi Twitter campaign on Thursday. The campaign has become a common feature during most of his visits to Tamil Nadu and Kerala. The campaign in Karnataka, which did not witness such protests when a non-BJP party was in power, was seen by the governing party as a “conspiracy by liberals”.

Though “Hum Bharat Ke Log”, a coalition of progressive organisations, had given a call for the Twitter campaign in protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, it took on a different dimension.

Issues such as inadequate flood relief to the State, centralising banking exams against the interests of Kannadigas, and GST dues to the State were also raised by the twitterati. There were over 66,000 tweets with the hashtag GoBackModi by 11.30 p.m.

A Twitter user, Prathap Kanagal, said, “Modi is in Karnataka today. Problem Karnataka is facing: unemployment, flood relief, GST dues, MNREGA dues, IBPS. Modi is talking about Pakistan, Kashmir and Article 370, Ram Mandir. Everything Modi spoke today is irrelevant to the problem State is facing. So Karnataka is saying #GoBackModi”.

Suburban rail project

The Prime Minister was also questioned over the delay in the Union Cabinet clearing the suburban rail project for Bengaluru. “Why should Bengaluru wait for decades for a simple thing that other cities have for 100 years? Why this injustice? PM Narendra Modi avare, do you know your Cabinet is still sitting on this? #ChukuBukuCabinetClearanceBeku”, tweeted civic activist Srinivas Alavilli of Citizens for Bengaluru, which spearheaded the Twitter campaign.

Many Residents’ Welfare Associations and civic activists tweeted questioning why the Union Cabinet was delaying the project despite the BJP being in power at the Centre, in the State, and also in the city administration.