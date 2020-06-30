Goats, sheep quarantined in Karnataka village

Bengaluru

30 June 2020 23:36 IST

About 50 goats and sheep have been kept in isolation at a village in Tumakuru district after a shepherd tested positive for COVID-19, officials said on Tuesday. The villagers panicked when they noticed that some goats and sheep at Godekere village in Gollarahatti taluk were having respiratory problems, an officer in the animal husbandry department of the district said.

Speaking on the condition of anonymity, the officer told PTI: “A few of the animals whom the shepherd had reared developed respiratory problems....Now that there is corona scare everywhere, people are afraid that the animals too have contracted the disease.”

