Goa@60 in Mysuru from today

Goa@60, a three-day event that marks the 60 years of Goa’s liberation from Portuguese rule, has been organised in Mysuru from Friday. It’s an initiative of the Goa government.

The Goa government decided to celebrate 60 years of Goa’s liberation from Portuguese rule as an extravaganza - Goa@60. Since December 19, 2021, the government has celebrated the diamond Jubilee in the presence of then President Ram Nath Kovind, followed by events presided over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

After celebrations in Goa, the government decided to celebrate the diamond jubilee with year-long celebrations across the country. Starting from Ahmedabad, the celebration has taken place in five different cities - Ahmedabad, Udaipur, Varanasi, Madurai, and Thiruvananthapuram. it is now being held in Mysuru at Nexus Center City from October 14 to 16, a release from Goa’s Information Department said.

The Goan officials including Anil Dalal, Manager, Goa Tourism Development Corporation, Vishnu Gaunkar and Rasika Naik from Department of Information and Publicity on Thursday addressed the media giving details about the event.

“People in Mysuru can experience Goa’s authentic cuisine, music, dance, culture and traditions through various live events. The main attractions of the event will be performances of Goa’s indigenous bands like The Klixs Band, The Steel along with cultural dances such as Shigmo Parade, Ghode Modni, Zagor, Divli – The Lamp Dance, Kotti Fugdi (coconut shell dance), Portuguese Corridinho and Carnival Parade which will be performed by Goan Dance Troupe,” according to the release.

The main attraction of the event will be the cheerful parade of King Momo, the face of Goan Carnival.

The Goa government also intends to highlight the vision for taking Goa to greater heights in the coming years by adding infrastructure like the new greenfield international airport at Mopa, developments in information technology, new services for tourism, better transport facilities, and measures taken to enhance safety and security for the local population and visitors to the State, and so on, the release added.