Goa-Tamnar transmission project: Karnataka gets a breather from CEC

April 18, 2023 09:27 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST - MYSURU

Karnataka has received a breather with respect to the proposed Goa-Tanmar transmission project which could have resulted in felling of more than 62,000 trees in the State forests.

The 400 kV transmission line project from Goa to Tamnar entailed diversion of 177 hectares of forest land in Dharwad, Belagavi, and Uttara Kannada districts. The project is to draw a transmission line from the existing power grid at Narendra in Dharwad district to Xeldem in Goa, and the length of the transmission line is 94 km out of which 72 km length of the line was to pass through Karnataka forests, including 6.6 km of the line through Anshi-Dandeli tiger reserve.

The Central Empowerment Committee (CEC) at its meeting on April 13 to discuss the issue clarified that the Karnataka government should take a decision on the most appropriate alignment for the transmission line up to Narendra and the CEC’s examination of the proposed alignment was limited to the State of Goa only.

The CEC said that Karnataka should take a decision on the alignment after considering the technical feasibility of drawing the 400 kV transmission line up to Narendra, the extent of forests involved, the number of trees to be cut in each of the three alignments and the impact of each of these options on the wildlife and ecology of the area.

Conservation activist Giridhar Kulkarni had written to the authorities to reject the proposal as the diversion of forests land would create additional biotic pressure and the removal of vegetation would result in fragmentation of forests and loss of wildlife habitat. Mr. Kulkarni welcomed the CEC’s decision and said it was in the interest of Karnataka’s forests and wildlife. “Now, the proposal has to get both the forest and wildlife clearance for the Karnataka alignment which was our argument too,” he said and expressed hope that the State and the Union governments would reject the proposal as it was detrimental to the Western Ghats ecosystem.

Mr. Kulkarni had also written to the CEC ahead of its April 13 meeting that the Standing Committee of National Board for Wildlife had given clearance for the Goa part of the project without waiting for the recommendations of Karnataka part and said the project had to be viewed in totality and not in isolation.

He had also drawn attention to the recent NTCA concerns that tiger occupancy had declined in the Goa-Karnataka border and the proposed alignment of the project was in the same region which could further aggravate the situation.