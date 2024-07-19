Goa road closed after heavy rains, landslips in Belagavi

The Belagavi–Panjim Road, one of the three highways that connects Karnataka and Goa, has been closed owing to heavy rains and landslips.

ADVERTISEMENT

Officers were busy removing stones and mud from the road on Friday. The road may remain closed for another day, an officer said. Heavy rain continued in parts of Maharashtra and Belagavi on Friday. The water release from Maharashtra continued to be at the rate of 61,000 cusecs. As many as four bridge-cum-barrages in Chikkodi were submerged, but the people did not face inconvenience as they used alternative routes, officers said.

Inflow into the Lal Bahadur Shastri reservoir reduced to the rate of 43,400 cusecs on Friday. Outflow was maintained at the rate of 65,480 cusecs to avoid flooding in the backwater areas, officials said.

The dam, with a total capacity of 123 tmcft, now has 97 tmcft of water with around 17 tmcft of dead storage. The Raja Lakhamagouda reservoir on the Ghataprabha in Hidkal had around 31 tmcft against the total of 51 tmcft. Inflow was at the rate of 21,455 cusecs and outflow was 1,680 cusecs.

The Navilu Teertha dam on the Malaprabha had around 15 tmcft of water against the total of 37 tmcft. It had an inflow at the rate of 3,851 and an outflow of 194 cusecs.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.