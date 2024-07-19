GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Goa road closed after heavy rains, landslips in Belagavi

Heavy rain continues

Published - July 19, 2024 09:17 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

The Belagavi–Panjim Road, one of the three highways that connects Karnataka and Goa, has been closed owing to heavy rains and landslips.

Officers were busy removing stones and mud from the road on Friday. The road may remain closed for another day, an officer said. Heavy rain continued in parts of Maharashtra and Belagavi on Friday. The water release from Maharashtra continued to be at the rate of 61,000 cusecs. As many as four bridge-cum-barrages in Chikkodi were submerged, but the people did not face inconvenience as they used alternative routes, officers said.

Inflow into the Lal Bahadur Shastri reservoir reduced to the rate of 43,400 cusecs on Friday. Outflow was maintained at the rate of 65,480 cusecs to avoid flooding in the backwater areas, officials said.

The dam, with a total capacity of 123 tmcft, now has 97 tmcft of water with around 17 tmcft of dead storage. The Raja Lakhamagouda reservoir on the Ghataprabha in Hidkal had around 31 tmcft against the total of 51 tmcft. Inflow was at the rate of 21,455 cusecs and outflow was 1,680 cusecs.

The Navilu Teertha dam on the Malaprabha had around 15 tmcft of water against the total of 37 tmcft. It had an inflow at the rate of 3,851 and an outflow of 194 cusecs.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Goa / Roads and Rails / road transport / road safety / rains / environmental issues / disaster (general) / Maharashtra / Belgaum / flood

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.