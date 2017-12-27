Goa Minister: Parrikar’s letter is a political stunt’

Goa’s Water Resources Minister Vinod Palienkar on Wednesday dismissed Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar’s letter to Karnataka BJP chief B.S. Yeddyurappa as a “political stunt” and said that Goa will not share “a drop of water” of the Mahadayi river with Karnataka ahead of the tribunal verdict.

“As Water Resources Minister, I have made my stand clear. Whatever he (Mr. Parrikar) has written (in the letter) he has not sent me. You ask him. If he has sent it to Karnataka, I can only say that it must be a political stunt. I do not want to say anything more about that,” Mr. Palienkar said.

“We will not make any compromise and will not give a drop of water to Karnataka,” Mr. Palienkar said on Wednesday, indicating that the move has now triggered a divide in the Parrikar Cabinet.

Meanwhile, Senior Counsel and Additional Solicitor-General of India, Atmaram Nadkarni, who represents Goa in the Mahadayi Water Disputes Tribunal, said that the State government has made a statement before the tribunal that if Karnataka wants to take water for drinking purpose within the basin, then it has no objection. Mr. Nadkarni told presspersons here on Tuesday evening that Mr. Parrikar’s decision to hold talks with Karnataka over drinking water is the “correct decision” and it has been “the consistent stand of the State government”. However, he clarified, “The requirement of Karnataka is not 7.5 tmcft. for drinking, it is much less.”

The issue has fuelled into a major controversy since last week when after a meeting, with BJP national president Amit Shah, Mr. Parrikar, in a letter to Mr. Yeddyurappa, agreed “on humanitarian grounds” to consider Karnataka’s demand for drinking water.

However, the BJP Goa government’s alliance partners continue to up the ante over the issue.

The Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party has also demanded a status quo on the dispute till the tribunal ruling is out.