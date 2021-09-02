Goa CM visits Yallamma temple

Belagavi

02 September 2021 20:57 IST

The visit of Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant to the Yallamma temple in Saundatti village in Belagavi district on Thursday was criticised as the temple has remained closed for the public since the first lockdown.

Krishik Samaj leader and coordinator of the Mahadayi agitation committee Sidagouda Modagi said that Mr. Sawant had clearly violated the COVID-19 protocol and lockdown rules that had ensured that the temple was out of bounds for the people. Leaders like him should follow the rules that are meant for the common man. They should not assume that they are above the law, he said.

Member of Legislative Assembly Vishwanath Mamani accompanied the Goa Chief Minister.

The District Police provided escort to VIPs.

Muzrai Department sources said that the order banning entry of devotees to the temple contains an exemption clause permitting the visit of dignitaries and also, for some special occasions.

Earlier, in Belagavi, Mr. Sawant told journalists that he was concerned about some statements of Karnataka leaders about the Mahadayi project but he would not make any statement as the issue was pending in court.

To a query, he said that he will talk to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai about the problems faced by some students from Goa who aspired to study medicine in Karnataka.