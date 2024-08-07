GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Goa CM launches work on Sushruta, Charakha statues at Raj Bhavan

The statues will come up in the Vamana Vriksha Kala Bonsai Garden

Published - August 07, 2024 07:04 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister of Goa Pramod Sawant launched work to install statues of Acharya Sushruta and Acharya Charakha, ancient Ayurvedic practitioners, in the Vamana Vriksha Kala Bonsai Garden on the Raj Bhavan premises in Goa on Wednesday.

He said that the people of Goa are indebted to the Governor for the garden, the statues and a book on botany and the history of bonsai in India.

He has also set up Shweta Kapila Goshala in the Raj Bhavan, the Chief Minister said.

Dr. Sawant, who is himself an Ayurveda practitioner, inaugurated a new swimming pool in the Raj Bhavan and handed over assistance to cancer and diabetes patients, approved from the Governor’s discretionary fund.

Governor P.S. Sreedharan Pillai said that the project will help preserve the rich legacy of the country and ensure that the world does not forget the scholars of ancient times, Charakha and Sushruta.

He recalled that how the efforts made by surgeon K.M. Cherian resulted in the Royal Australasian College of Surgeons in Melbourne having a statue of Maharshi Shusruta, titled father of surgery and some details about him.

Historian Balbir Punj spoke.

Apart from the statues, the garden will have conceptual drawings of over 1,000 Ayurvedic procedures and instruments.

The garden will be opened to the public, as part of a plan to transform Raj Bhavans into Lok Bhavans, said a release.

Vice-Chancellor of Goa University Harilal Menon, special officer to the Governor Mihir Vardhan, OSD to the Governor Joemon Job, District Collectors Sneha Gitte and Asvin Chandru were present.

