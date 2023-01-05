Goa CM holds all-party meeting on Mahadayi

January 05, 2023 09:36 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST - Belagavi

An all-party delegation from Goa will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other Union Ministers to ask them to stop Karnataka from going ahead with the Mahadayi river water project.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant held an all-party meeting in Panaji on Thursday on the issue.

He told journalists later that he will lead a delegation to the Prime Minister, Union Water Resources Minister and others.

Goa will raise a few issues before the Union government. They include the argument that the project will cause irreversible environmental damage, that Karnataka is falsely claiming that the project is a drinking water project, while it is, in effect, an irrigation project, thirdly, that Karnataka cannot go ahead with the project without seeking approval from regulatory authorities related to wildlife as the project is contiguous with the Mahadayi Wildlife Sanctuary that lies in Goa.

Karnataka is trying to avoid seeking an approval regarding wildlife as the project does not lie in any wildlife sanctuary or national park. The Goan government has also argued that Karnataka has no right to go ahead with the project, while the tribunal award has been questioned by all riparian States.

Meanwhile, a team of senior irrigation department engineers from Karnataka visited the Kalasa-Banduri Nala worksite near Kanakumbi in Khanapur taluk on Tuesday. They held a meeting in Belagavi before leaving for Bengaluru, official sources said.

They discussed ways of implementing the scheme with the revised detailed project report. The revised report reduces the submergence area to 50 hectares, from 500 hectares. It also reduces the number and size of dams in the Mahadayi basin.

It envisages transferring water from three nalas to the Malaprabha near Khanapur, using lift irrigation techniques. Heavy duty electric lines are being drawn at the worksite and three lift irrigation facilities are being built. All these may take between 18-24 months, a senior officer said.

Kannada organisations say that Goa is raising non-existent issues. The Mahadayi tribunal has issued an order after addressing all issues raised by Goa. The neighbouring State has not been able to provide any evidence to its fears of the project causing environmental damage.

Finally, the case pending before the Supreme Court does not stop Karnataka from starting work on the project as the issue is only about sharing of water and not utilisation of waters already allotted, Ashok Chandaragi, president of the action committee of Kannada organisations in Belagavi, said.