Karnataka

GO issued to annul PSI exam

The Government issued an order to annul the written test held on October 3, 2021, for recruitment of 545 Police Sub-Inspectors in the Police Department.

On Friday, the Government had taken the decision to annul the examination. The order said re-examination would be conducted for recruitment of PSIs.


