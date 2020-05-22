Karnataka

GO issued on crop loans

The State government has issued an order for releasing interest-free agricultural loans of up to ₹3 lakh to farmers from primary agricultural cooperative societies (PACS), district cooperative credit banks, and other related cooperative banks.

PACS, DCC banks, Large-Sized Adivasi Multi-purpose Societies, and Primary Cooperative Agricultural and Rural Development banks will disburse loans only for agricultural purposes. Banks have been told to sanction interest-free loans to at least 25% of the farmers who have not borrowed loans at all. Of the total loans issued under this category, 24.1% should be for SC and ST communities.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 23, 2020 12:15:19 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/go-issued-on-crop-loans/article31653677.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY