GO issued on crop loans

The State government has issued an order for releasing interest-free agricultural loans of up to ₹3 lakh to farmers from primary agricultural cooperative societies (PACS), district cooperative credit banks, and other related cooperative banks.

PACS, DCC banks, Large-Sized Adivasi Multi-purpose Societies, and Primary Cooperative Agricultural and Rural Development banks will disburse loans only for agricultural purposes. Banks have been told to sanction interest-free loans to at least 25% of the farmers who have not borrowed loans at all. Of the total loans issued under this category, 24.1% should be for SC and ST communities.