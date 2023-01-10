ADVERTISEMENT

Go First apologises for leaving behind 55 passengers at KIA

January 10, 2023 11:12 pm | Updated 11:12 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A day after Go First Airlines left behind 55 passengers at the Kempegowda International Airport, the budget carrier on Tuesday apologised to the passengers.

On January 9, 55 passengers who were bound to New Delhi from Bengaluru on a 6.30 a.m. flight were left behind in a bus. The stranded passengers were later accommodated in another flight a few hours later.

“We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused to the passengers due to an inadvertent oversight in the reconciliation of flight G8 116, from Bengaluru to Delhi. Passengers were accommodated on alternate airlines to Delhi and onward to other destinations,” said a Go First spokesperson.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The airline which was also issued a show-cause notice from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) for leaving behind the passengers said that it will offer all affected passengers one free ticket for travel on any domestic sector in the next 12 months.

“We deeply appreciate and value your patience for bearing with us. In line with our philosophy of customer centricity, the airline has decided to offer all affected passengers one free ticket for travel on any domestic sector in the next 12 months,” the airline spokesperson said.

Further, the airline has initiated an inquiry into the incident and said that the matter is being investigated. Besides, all concerned staff have been taken off the roster till the inquiry is on.

“The airline has issued a notice to the ground handling agency,” said the spokesperson.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US