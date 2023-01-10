Go First apologises for leaving behind 55 passengers at KIA

January 10, 2023 11:12 pm | Updated 11:12 pm IST - Bengaluru

A day after Go First Airlines left behind 55 passengers at the Kempegowda International Airport, the budget carrier on Tuesday apologised to the passengers.

On January 9, 55 passengers who were bound to New Delhi from Bengaluru on a 6.30 a.m. flight were left behind in a bus. The stranded passengers were later accommodated in another flight a few hours later.

“We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused to the passengers due to an inadvertent oversight in the reconciliation of flight G8 116, from Bengaluru to Delhi. Passengers were accommodated on alternate airlines to Delhi and onward to other destinations,” said a Go First spokesperson.

The airline which was also issued a show-cause notice from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) for leaving behind the passengers said that it will offer all affected passengers one free ticket for travel on any domestic sector in the next 12 months.

“We deeply appreciate and value your patience for bearing with us. In line with our philosophy of customer centricity, the airline has decided to offer all affected passengers one free ticket for travel on any domestic sector in the next 12 months,” the airline spokesperson said.

Further, the airline has initiated an inquiry into the incident and said that the matter is being investigated. Besides, all concerned staff have been taken off the roster till the inquiry is on.

“The airline has issued a notice to the ground handling agency,” said the spokesperson.